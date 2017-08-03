The Secret Service is beginning to test drones to protect Trump

The agency will test a small drone at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey during the President’s visit to the club later this month, Reuters reports. Though the Secret Service would not say what brand of drone they were using, it’s not likely to be one available to consumers. The drone will reportedly sport electro-optical and infrared cameras to monitor vehicles, buildings, and people from the air and it will be tethered with a microfilament cable to operators on the ground, ensuring it has a constant power supply that allows it to stay in the air for an indefinite amount of time.MG