Lonely Planet’s New Trips App Makes You The Travel Guide

In the mid-’90s, Lonely Planet was one of the first travel brands to hit the web. Its site, which offers suggestions on what to do, where to eat, and how to travel, embraced the digital age head on, earning itself a place in the hearts of travelers everywhere.

Now it hopes that you’ll want to create some of that awesome travel content yourself. Today it’s launching Trips, a platform where anyone can post feature-rich accounts of their latest travel adventure, be it a trip around the world or a walk around the neighborhood. It’s sort of a Medium-meets-Instagram approach to travel reporting, where travelers can upload images and videos from their journey, write some text (or not), and then publish a pretty polished-looking post on the platform for anyone to see.

In a way, it’s a nod back to the company’s beginnings as a guidebook publisher. Lonely Planet launched over 40 years ago, focusing on physical books to help people plan their travels. Years later, it was not only one of the first travel-guide sites on the web, but one of the first third-party apps on the iPhone.

“[Lonely Planet] is a company that has for a long time been at the forefront of whatever new platforms were out there,” says CEO Daniel Houghton. He says guidebooks are still a huge part of the company’s business–and, of course, something it’s really proud of–but the brand is also always willing to try new things as well.

“We sell more books every year than we did the year before,” he tells Fast Company.

In 2016, Lonely Planet launched Guides, an app that brings guidebook-like content, with information on what to do and where to stay when you travel, to smartphones. The app was downloaded more than a million times over the course of the year. Trips is the first time, outside of its forums, where Lonely Planet has allowed its users to create their own content.