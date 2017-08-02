The elephant in the feed: How Facebook update helps Instant Articles

Publishers that depend on Facebook for page views know that anything that deters users from clicking can be a disaster. Facebook’s Instant Articles can be a solution to that, but many publishers don’t want to hand over control of their content to Zuck and Co.

That apathy may be why Facebook didn’t even mention Instant Articles in a blog post today announcing an update to News Feed that will prioritize stories in mobile users’ feeds that load faster. “We’ll soon take into account the estimated load time of a webpage that someone clicks to from any link in News Feed on the mobile app,” Facebook wrote. “If signals indicate the webpage will load quickly, the link to that webpage might appear higher in your feed.”

In other words, publishers, you know where to go.