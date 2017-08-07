This Comedic “Black Mirror”-Style Series Is Online Visual Storytelling Done Right

Everything Is Okay, a wickedly funny head-trip meditation on How We Live Now, and it’s available to watch this very second. It’s also a brightly burning signal flare announcing that Topic.com, a just-launched visual storytelling arm of First Look Media, has arrived and they mean business.

Anna Holmes, the founding editor of Jezebel who took the reins at Topic, has spent years thinking about ways to tell stories digitally, without relying on words alone. It’s an interest borne out of frustration during her waning days at Jezebel. “I was sort of sick of words: Sick of writing them, sick of editing them, sick of having to keep track of them as they pertained to digital media, professional or amateur,” Holmes says. “I was having more fun with visuals and photos for the site than anything else, and it was at that point that I decided maybe I should move in that direction in the future.” Her decision has now culminated in Topic, a refreshingly unusual website where refreshingly unusual projects like Everything Is Okay feel right at home. Each month, the editors select a new theme around which to organize features. Then they hash out the possibilities of how this topic could be explored. Once there’s a foundation of ideas, the team reaches out to a wide range of storytellers, with creative briefs, to see what pitches they yield. About 90% of the content featured on the site is original. This month’s theme is 21st Century Women, and it’s incisively mapped out across a multitude of approaches, mediums, and collaborators. There’s a photo-heavy guide on how to freeze one’s eggs, a mixtape of short films about women–one of which features Transparent star Gaby Hoffman and another directed by Janicza Bravo of the film, Lemon–along with an animated monologue from veteran indie filmmaker Todd Solondz. And then, of course, there’s Everything Is Okay, a standout project this month. Everything consists of five shorts all set in a modern New York City that is alternately banal and heightened to the sky. Writer and star Cirocco Dunlap’s series takes metropolitan roommate politics to an apocalyptic place, imagines task rabbiting your social life to a robot clone, and wades into a subway station that exists beyond the realm of time. Comparisons to Black Mirror, the technocentric Twilight Zone, with more twist endings than a knot-tying workshop, feel inevitable. However, the show also shares some DNA with High Maintenance or Girls, whichever New Yorkian HBO show you prefer. Everything thrives on bleakly relatable humor, the kind Dunlap also occasionally contributes to The New Yorker.

