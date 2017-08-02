Apple’s June Panic Brings September iPhones

We reported in July that Apple had a stressful June getting all the bells and whistles in the 10th Anniversary iPhone working right before taking the phone into mass production. Based on the numbers we heard from Apple on Tuesday, it sounds like Apple engineers got their work done.

In June, Apple engineers were working feverishly to get a variety of new features on Apple’s forthcoming 10th Anniversary iPhone (likely called iPhone 8 or iPhone X) working, a knowledgeable source told me. The problematic features included the wireless (inductive) charging in the new phone, and the 3D sensor on the front of the phone that will be used to identify and authenticate the user. Apple is also said to have been struggling to build a home button underneath the new edge-to-edge OLED screen on the front of the phone.

Numerous reports said that the release of the 10th Anniversary phone could be delayed until much later in the year if the problems persisted. If that were the case, no sales of that device could have been factored into Apple’s September quarter revenue forecast. But it appears they were.

Apple said it expects revenues of between $49 billion and $52 billion for the September quarter. Those are very big numbers. Wall Street was happy; Apple stock price went up after hours.

The music ringing in analysts’ ears said, “An iPhone supercycle is about to begin.” In other words, the magical days of the iPhone 6 are about to return, with lots of consumers throwing down the plastic to get in on the next chapter of the iPhone. Indeed, Apple’s estimate approached the $51.5 billion in quarterly earnings reached at the height of those heady days in September 2015.

More specifically, Apple’s forecast meant two things to Wall Street analysts: Apple will deliver all three of its new phones on time (that is, in September), and demand for the new phones will be really high. Apple believes lots of people have held off on upgrading their phones until they have a chance to buy one of the new phones announced this fall. The phones will (very likely) include the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, and the fancy (and expensive) new 10th Anniversary iPhone.

Morgan Stanley released an analyst note this morning, saying: