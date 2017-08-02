advertisement
  • 08.02.17
  • 4:29 pm

Tesla’s stock is spiking after it crushed Q2 earnings estimates

[Photo: Flickr user Steve Jurvetson]

Tesla shares are up over 4% in after-hours trading today, thanks to stellar earnings for the second quarter of 2017. The electric carmaker pulled in revenue of $2.78 billion, high above estimates of $2.55 billion. Earnings were similarly rosy. Tesla took a loss of $1.33 per share, but estimates foreshadowed a loss of $1.80 per share. The better-than-expected earnings show Tesla is tidying up its losses, which have gone down over the last two quarters.RR

