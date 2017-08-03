Finally, Facebook’s staff isn’t mostly white guys

“We aren’t where we’d like to be,” writes Facebook’s global director of diversity Maxine Williams, but the number of employees from underrepresented groups at the social network has increased.

In a blog post, Williams announced that:

The number of female employees globally increased from 33% to 35% and the number of women in tech rose from 17% to 19%.

Women now make up 27% of all new graduate hires in engineering and 21% of all new technical hires at Facebook.

In the U.S., the number of Hispanic employees increased from 4% to 5%, and black employees rose from 2% to 3%.

This year, 7% 0f Facebook’s staff self-identified as LGBTQA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or asexual), based on a 67% response rate.

The full report on Facebook’s demographic data includes a caveat in small print pointing out that due to the way the government tracks EEO-1 data, the numbers reflected in its filing represent a point in time in July 2016, and not the current 2017 data, and that job groupings and categories do not align with the way Facebook groups employees internally. “We believe that the information presented in this post is a far more accurate reflection of the progress we’ve made and the work that remains to be done.”

It’s worth noting that Facebook shareholders recently rejected a proposal requiring the company to prepare a gender pay equity report for the second year in a row because they believe the company’s already achieved pay parity.

LD