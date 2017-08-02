Apple Probably Sold Around $1 Billion In Apple Watches Last Quarter

One of the nice little surprises in Apple’s earnings report yesterday was that Apple Watch sales were up 50% over the June-ending quarter last year.

But as usual, Apple provided no actual numbers–unit sales or revenues–to show how well the product is actually being accepted by mainstream consumers. We’re left to piece the rest of the story together.

Apple Watch sales are reported as part of a larger Apple category called “other products,” which includes things like AirPods, Apple TV, iPods, Beats gear, and Apple accessories. The whole category brought in $2.74 billion in the June-ending quarter, up 23% from last year.

Growth in Apple Watch sales is very likely the key driver of the growth of the category.

Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin estimates that Watch sales were between 2 million and 3 million units during April, May, and June. Neil Cybart, an analyst for Above Avalon, says Tim Cook’s commentary implies that Apple sold approximately 2.7 million Apple Watches in the quarter.

Cybart also derives an average selling price for Apple Watch by estimating the sales breakdown by Watch series. That, he says, suggests around $1 billion in Watch revenue for the quarter.

