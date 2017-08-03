Watch these workers get RFID microchipped at their company’s “chip party”

Three Square Market, the Wisconsin vending tech company that stirred up controversy by offering implantable RFID chips to its employees, held a party Monday where experts injected the chips into workers with syringes . Tortilla chips were also served, according to footage from news station WRAL .

The company shared some comments from employees who opted in and out of getting the devices implanted.

“Just like when I piloted Google Glass, I’m proud to test consumer integration of new technology,” said Eric Bloms, director of IT, who got a chip.

Cole Person, a warehouse associate, didn’t.

“As of right now it’s too new and not common in the U.S.,” he said. “If it becomes more standardized, I would consider it. I just don’t see the point of getting one when I think we should just have a card that has a RFID chip in it to get into the building and use in the market like most other companies do for security purposes.”

The company also released a video showing a newly chipped worker using the device to make a purchase from one of the company’s vending kiosks. I wrote more about the chips and controversy here.SM