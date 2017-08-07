These Police Body Camera Videos Just Cast Doubt On Dozens Of Gun And Drug Convictions

Getting the police to wear body cameras has been welcomed by both activists and law enforcement officials as a way of increasing transparency, especially in light of recent high-profile fatal shootings. But they’ve actually proven more illuminating at exposing a different type of police misconduct: Fake evidence. It isn’t a new problem in policing, but body cameras in Baltimore have given the public a high-definition glimpse into the phenomenon in recent weeks, with the emergence of videos allegedly showing officers planting drugs. City prosecutors are now re-examining hundreds of cases.

By Friday, state’s attorney for Baltimore Marilyn Mosby had thrown out 41 cases because of “credibility” concerns arising from a video her office released last month. Shot in January, the clip appeared to show an officer planting drugs in an abandoned lot as two other officers looked on. This week, the city’s public defender’s office discovered another set of disturbing videos. Shot in November, one of them shows an officer appearing to plant something in the front seat of a suspect’s car during a traffic stop as six other officers stood by. That the officers may have been “working together to manufacture evidence,” as Mosby’s office described the video in a statement, was what was “most concerning” about the video, she told CBS Baltimore. “I think they put something in my car,” Shamere Collins, 35, whose car appears in the new videos, told NBC News. In the initial video, Officer Richard Pinheiro appears not to realize that his camera is recording as he places a bag of drugs inside a coffee can in a trash-strewn lot: the department’s body cameras feature a 30-second buffer, which means the devices automatically record the 30 seconds of video just before an officer presses the record button, though without audio. Last week, Mosby announced the dismissal of felony drug and gun charges in dozens of cases that rely on the testimony of Pinheiro, and two other officers at the scene, Hovhannes Simonyan and Jamal Brunson. This week, her office said 27 cases were proceeding on the strength of “independent corroborative evidence” while 55 more were being reviewed. Pinheiro has been suspended, and the other two were placed on administrative duty amid an investigation.

The videos that surfaced this week date to a drug arrest on November 29, 2016. Police said they witnessed a man get into his girlfriend’s car with what they believed was a bag of drugs, so they stopped and searched the car and the two individuals. “Your passenger is under arrest because your car smells like weed,” one officer says when the woman asks why she is being asked to get out of her car, in one video. “I’m putting handcuffs on you because there’s drugs in your car,” an officer says later. “You didn’t show me any drugs,” the woman says. In the videos, officers can be seen searching around the driver’s seat of the car for several minutes but finding nothing. Then, 30 minutes later, separate body camera videos show one officer crouching near the seat as his colleagues watch. When he steps back, other officers can be seen switching on their cameras. This is when the audio kicks in. Again, the officers appear not to realize that the previous 30 seconds had been recorded prior to the cameras’ activation. “Now?” someone says. Then another officer approaches the seat and quickly makes a discovery. “Oh, here you go,” he says, holding a black bag that allegedly contained marijuana. “That’s the weed smell right there.” Shamere Collins, one of the suspects in the video, told NBC News she was a recreational marijuana smoker, but said she was shocked to learn the police discovered bags of weed and heroin in her car. “My mind — I went numb like — I didn’t know what was going on. They [were] telling me I was facing time and all this … so it’s like I felt numb. I didn’t know what to do.”

Engineering Or Reenacting? The clips, released by Collins’s lawyer on Monday, prompted prosecutors to drop her case, as well as related charges against a defendant in another drug-related case, said the city’s public defender. The state’s attorney’s office also said it was requesting postponements on all cases requiring testimony from two officers involved in the new case, but warned not to jump to conclusions. “Before we blanketly characterize their behavior as deceptive and/or a credibility issue, we referred the matter to the Internal Affairs Division of the Baltimore Police Department,” wrote Melba Saunders, a spokeswoman for the office. The department has launched an investigation, but has not named the six officers involved. None of them has been suspended, but two were referred to the department’s internal affairs division. Police spokespeople described the videos as disturbing but suggested that officers may sometimes reenact previous searches for evidence when they haven’t caught the original discovery on camera. “I think it’s irresponsible to jump to a conclusion that the police officers were engaged in criminal misconduct,” commissioner Kevin Davis told reporters. “That’s a heavy allegation to make.” In a memo he sent to the force on Wednesday, he instructed officers not to reenact evidence discovery. “In the event your body worn camera is not activated during the recovery of evidence, under no circumstances shall you attempt to recreate the recovery of evidence after re-activating your body worn camera,” his memo said. “If you must deactivate your body worn camera during an incident, merely explain the reasoning on camera (e.g., to protect the identity of a witness who wishes to remain anonymous, etc.).” According to an audit by the department published earlier this year, of 3,290 recordings saved by some 500 officers, one-third of the inspection reports show violations because officers either did not record an encounter or store video as required. A spokesman said officers have been disciplined for violations of the policy. During the program’s first six months, 47 videos were sent to internal affairs for review of possible officer misconduct, according to the police website about the program. More and more, body cameras are capturing the life on duty of police officers—from deadly use-of-force incidents and suspicious traffic stops to lesser-seen feats of heroism. The devices—which can cost a few hundred dollars per device, plus hundreds more in storage fees—have also caught officers behaving badly in non-violent ways. In a body camera video that emerged in April, a Pueblo, Colorado, officer named Seth Jensen was captured allegedly staging a drug find in a vehicle, sounding “surprised” when he finds cash and heroin. Felony drug and weapons charges were dismissed against the suspect, but no public action was taken against him. In October a veteran Denver police officer, Julan Archuleta, was caught allegedly stealing $1,200 in cash from a suspect’s car, again thanks to a camera he was wearing.

