This CEO’s One-Page List For Keeping His Priorities Straight

As every startup founder and CEO eventually finds, it’s hard pleasing everyone. You’ve got customers to keep happy, of course. Then there are your shareholders, who are always demanding cost savings that might threaten customer experience. And employees need to be treated well, too, or else their performance will suffer. Keeping the needs of all these stakeholders in balance can quickly lead to conflict. Here’s how I’ve learned to avoid that.

Meet My "Stakeholder List" In my experience the best solution is to make a list of precisely whose needs my company looks after first at any given time, and why. Call it a "stakeholder list" or a "loyalty list." The key point is that everything you do as a company is for the benefit of somebody, and if you don't know who your most important stakeholders are, you'll fail to set priorities. You can't embark on a mission without knowing who that mission serves. But who your top-priority stakeholder might be depends on the stage of your business and the challenges it's facing. That means that the list I've learned to compile isn't a static document. I've revised it as my video platform Vidyard has evolved. At first, my cofounder and I were the only two employees, so we didn't have to worry about pleasing other shareholders. That changed once investors and a growing team came into the picture. Still, you should resist tinkering with your list too often. Once you order your company's main priorities, you need to act according to them for as long as you reasonably can—that is, until it's abundantly clear you need to rethink which stakeholders your company is taking care of above all others. In the end, it's the guiding light that informs all other decisions. The last time we updated my company's stakeholder list was at the beginning of the current fiscal year. This is what it looks like now: customers employees local community investors And this is why my company's stakeholder list is ordered the way it is at the moment:

1. Customers Really Do Come First Since founding my startup, the number-one priority on my stakeholder list hasn't changed and won't while I'm at the helm. For me, customers have always been at the very top. "The customer is always right" may seem trite, but the simple reality is that businesses only exist if they have customers. Ultimately, without customers, it's awfully hard to pay employees, give back to the community, or offer a return to investors. There'd be no stakeholders left to list. Our company, for instance, makes a video platform for businesses. From the beginning at Y Combinator, it was drilled into our heads to "make something people want." Then, once you've built something they want, you have to iterate toward building it better. Where the stakeholder list has proved helpful, though, is in reminding us of that when the going gets tough. In the beginning, it was easy to put customers first. My cofounder and I were there to build a company, and without customers—happy customers—the dream would have ended on the spot. But today, when we've got hundreds of employees, multiple investors, and many more stakeholders, there's a real risk that customers' needs could get crowded out. This super-simple, ever-present reminder guards against that. One glance at the list and I remember: Once somebody else makes our customers happier than we do, we're in trouble. 2. Prioritizing Employees Regardless of what industry you're in, the way employees are treated has a real impact on whether you thrive or flounder. Even in businesses churning out standardized products, like automobiles for example, or even cans of soda, it's individual human beings who make the difference between a superior product or experience and something that's forgettable (or worse). This is especially true in my field. My tech company doesn't have tons of intellectual property. We don't have a bunch of real estate, equipment, or machinery. All we have are the people that come in every day to build something valuable for our customers. Without employees—happy ones–we would have no customers and no business. So if customers top our stakeholder list, employees have to come in at number two.

