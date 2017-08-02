Who needs a band T-shirt? Bon Iver is now offering vacation packages

Kiss famously sold Kiss-emblazoned bowling balls and caskets, and Eminem once sold bricks from his childhood home for $300 a pop. Now Bon Iver is offering an all-inclusive vacation package. The band has just announced that fans can purchase vacation packages that include a Bon Iver concert as well as four nights at the Hard Rock Hotel on the Riviera Maya between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, Mexico. The event, called Days Have No Numbers, will take place over four nights from January 21-25, 2018. In addition to the concert, which includes a headlining set by Bon Iver as well as performances from bands like Sylvan Esso, Hiss Golden Messenger, and Spank Rock, ticket prices include all meals, beverages, and activities like contests, games, and daily yoga. All that’s left is for guests to choose between a “concert courtyard suite” or an “oceanfront room” and to figure out which super-obscure song they want to scream at Bon Iver to play during the encore.