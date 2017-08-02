Who needs a band T-shirt? Bon Iver is now offering vacation packages

Kiss famously sold Kiss-emblazoned bowling balls and caskets, and Eminem once sold bricks from his childhood home for $300 a pop. Now Bon Iver is offering an all-inclusive vacation package. The band has just announced that fans can purchase vacation packages that include a Bon Iver concert as well as four nights at the Hard Rock Hotel on the Riviera Maya between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, Mexico. The event, called Days Have No Numbers, will take place over four nights from January 21-25, 2018. In addition to the concert, which includes a headlining set by Bon Iver as well as performances from bands like Sylvan Esso, Hiss Golden Messenger, and Spank Rock, ticket prices include all meals, beverages, and activities like contests, games, and daily yoga. All that’s left is for guests to choose between a “concert courtyard suite” or an “oceanfront room” and to figure out which super-obscure song they want to scream at Bon Iver to play during the encore.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens