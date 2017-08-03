NASA is here to help plan your total solar eclipse 2017 viewing party

NASA may be best known for hits like landing humans on the moon and sending a probe to the sun, but it turns out the space agency has a side gig in party planning. In advance of the upcoming total solar eclipse (if you haven’t marked August 21 on your calendar yet, you shouldn’t be reading this), NASA has gone full Sandra Lee and laid out a 14-point plan for the best solar eclipse viewing party ever .

Strangely, the suggestions don’t include listening to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on repeat or setting up a “space buffet.” However, the agency has some good recommendations, including:

Watch its NASA EDGE eclipse-tracking program on the UStream Main Program Feed.

Check out the Eclipse Event Map, following the #Eclipse2017 hashtag on the social media outlet of your choice.

Provide educational handouts to guests via their “Downloadables” page.

Prepare to answer any of your guests’ questions by brushing up on Eclipse 101.

You can check out more of NASA’s party tips here.