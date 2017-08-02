Eminem Is Producing A Film About Rap Battles And It Looks Straight Savage

WHO: Director Joseph Khan, producer Eminem, and screenwriter Alex “Kid Twist” Larsen.

WHY WE CARE: The underground rap battle scene is a ruthless arena where the greasiest insults are flung around with reckless abandon. It’s a battle, after all, and the whole point is to draw some proverbial blood. Eminem’s 8 Mile stands as film’s most popular depiction of what goes down in rap battles–and Bodied looks like it’s about to dig even deeper, story-wise and insult-wise.

Directed by music video visionary Joseph Khan and produced by Eminem, Bodied has apparently been in the works for some time now but it’s set to premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The film’s primary focus seems to be the hair-trigger sensitive topic of white people in rap, cultural appropriation, and the like.

But what I’m most looking forward to are the rap battle insults that former rap battle champ and writer Alex “Kid Twist” Larsen has concocted for this movie. It’s not clear whether he’s directly responsible for the trailer’s full-minute savage takedown of “MC Goggles” by “Megaton,” but it encapsulates the racial tension simmering at the heart of the film.