Here’s Why Stitch Fix’s IPO Is The Tech Exit You Should Actually Care About

Last Friday, we learned that e-commerce startup Stitch Fix has reportedly confidentially filed for an IPO . With CEO Katrina Lake at the helm, Stitch Fix’s public offering will be the rare female-led exit, and a significant one at that: The company is seeking a valuation of $3 billion to $4 billion in what could be one of the biggest e-commerce IPOs since Etsy went public two years ago.

But 2017 has seen its share of lackluster IPOs, namely Snap and Blue Apron, so the news that Stitch Fix wants to go public might have you scratching your head. The five-year-old company’s shtick is to send users a personalized box each month—a “Fix,” if you will—filled with five items of clothing, shoes, or accessories that they can either return or keep. The boxes are curated by way of both algorithms—Stitch Fix has a formidable data team—and human stylists. Customers are charged a styling fee of $20 for each box, which goes toward their purchases if they choose to keep any of the items; they get 25% off if they opt to buy the entire box.

Of course, subscription e-commerce is a crowded market. Stitch Fix counts among its competitors Rent the Runway, Le Tote, and MM.LaFleur, though each has a slightly different model or clientele. A service like Stitch Fix offers more flexibility, allowing its customers to schedule boxes as frequently or infrequently as they would like, which means they’re not locked into a month-to-month subscription.

A major problem for many companies with a subscription model, however, is customer retention, which in turns affects their revenue forecasts. (Stitch Fix has never shared customer numbers, likely for this reason. When reached for comment, a Stitch Fix spokeswoman told Fast Company, “We don’t comment publicly on financing matters and we don’t share client or Fix metrics.”) With the looming threat of Amazon—which recently launched its own try-on clothing service, Prime Wardrobe—and the underwhelming performance of Snap and Blue Apron, you might wonder whether Stitch Fix stands a chance as a public company.

We think it does, and here’s why.

Run, don’t walk! Hands up if you’ve got a Fix on the way that you can’t wait to open. ???? A post shared by Stitch Fix (@stitchfix) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

It’s Great At Data

Stitch Fix may be an e-commerce outfit (see what we did there?), but it has solid data on its customers’ preferences, along with a team that knows what to do with it. Human stylists pick out the items that go into a Fix, but they lean on data that Stitch Fix aggregates through an array of algorithms that can, say, match products to customers or figure out how Stitch Fix should update its inventory. One algorithm reportedly even analyzes a customer’s Pinterest activity to appraise their styling preferences.