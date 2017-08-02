Tinder Select gets busted for wild Hamptons party

Most regular lonely hearts turn to Tinder to right-swipe their way to love. The elite, though, won’t slum it on regular Tinder lest they accidentally fall for a mere mortal. Instead they use Tinder Select, the virtual VIP section that is the invite-only version of the dating app for the prettiest, richest, and most famous. Since Tinder couldn’t possibly expect their elite users to grab a beer at the local bar, they rented out a 5,000-square-foot Hamptons beach house for the millionaires and models to mix and mingle in style. According to Page Six , a Tinder exec plunked down $135,000 for the month and then outfitted the oceanfront rental with a skate ramp, a lawn teepee, and a DJ, and then got around to applying for a party permit. Per Page Six:

Tinder submitted a request for a party permit, but then crossed it out on the form and instead asked for a wedding permit, according to a government official, but after being denied, they threw the party anyway.

Their love nest was broken up, with police and fire marshals called to the scene by neighbors. Tinder was busted for a lack of permits and for noise violations, while some of the Tinder Select guests were ticketed for “parking in the middle of the road” like entitled jerks. When telecom and nightlife mogul Michael Hirtenstein, who owns the rental property, heard about the complaints, he kicked them out. Now, Tinder reportedly faces $20,000 in fines and the East Hampton town board is filing a temporary restraining order against the company. Guess that connection wasn’t a match.

Of course Tinder isn’t the first love-making app to wind up in hot water for having too much fun. Bumble got ousted from their headquarters in a downtown Austin residential luxury tower, according to Buzzfeed, after their neighbors couldn’t find any love for them.