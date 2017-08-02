Google Maps co-creator thinks he can make running fun with an app

Since belly laughs are the best ab workout, read this: The cofounder of Google Maps thinks he can make running fun with an app. As if.

Former Googler Lars Rasmussen, along with cofounder Elomida Visviki, just launched a new running app called Weav Run, which pairs music with a patent-pending technology to theoretically make running not awful. The tech actually sounds pretty cool. It allows the music to match the runner’s speed, so that each step lands on a beat. According to the press release, “the endorphins that are released when running in sync with the music create a better running and listening experience.” Guess we’ll just have to believe them on that.

The app won’t pair your run with your own playlists, though, but instead will use songs from partner labels (Sony Music and Warner Music have signed up so far) as well as “several songs” from Universal Music Group artists, which probably just means four Coldplay tracks on repeat—but don’t forget running and screaming from Coldplay counts as exercise.

ML