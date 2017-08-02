Google Maps co-creator thinks he can make running fun with an app

Since belly laughs are the best ab workout, read this: The cofounder of Google Maps thinks he can make running fun with an app. As if.

Former Googler Lars Rasmussen, along with cofounder Elomida Visviki, just launched a new running app called Weav Run, which pairs music with a patent-pending technology to theoretically make running not awful. The tech actually sounds pretty cool. It allows the music to match the runner’s speed, so that each step lands on a beat. According to the press release, “the endorphins that are released when running in sync with the music create a better running and listening experience.” Guess we’ll just have to believe them on that.