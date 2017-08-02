Uber drivers in New York and London are rigging surge pricing

Uber drivers in New York and London are colluding to create surge pricing, say academics at New York University and the University of Warwick in England. Researchers analyzed over 1,100 posts on Uberpeople.net, as well as interviewed drivers in both regions, according to The Times. It’s no surprise that Uber drivers would want some control over the pricing of their services, say academics. Uber’s lack of transparency around why rides are valued the way they are may build distrust among drivers. But their ability to affect such changes in price may be difficult to execute. In response Uber has said this type of coordination isn’t prevalent and there are safeguards in place to prevent such attempts to manipulate the system, “This behavior is neither widespread or permissible on the Uber platform, and we have technical safeguards in place to help prevent it from happening.”