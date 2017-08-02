Uber drivers in New York and London are rigging surge pricing

Uber drivers in New York and London are colluding to create surge pricing, say academics at New York University and the University of Warwick in England. Researchers analyzed over 1,100 posts on Uberpeople.net, as well as interviewed drivers in both regions, according to The Times. It’s no surprise that Uber drivers would want some control over the pricing of their services, say academics. Uber’s lack of transparency around why rides are valued the way they are may build distrust among drivers. But their ability to affect such changes in price may be difficult to execute. In response Uber has said this type of coordination isn’t prevalent and there are safeguards in place to prevent such attempts to manipulate the system, “This behavior is neither widespread or permissible on the Uber platform, and we have technical safeguards in place to help prevent it from happening.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens