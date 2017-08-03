Five Time-Management Tips To Make You And Your Assistant More Productive

So you finally hired your first assistant or direct report who can take a few things off your plate. Congrats! Now what?

If you aren’t careful, the task of managing your new hire can actually cancel out any time-saving gains they might be able to offer you. You’ve known for a while that you need to delegate, but it’s sometimes a struggle to know what to hand off–and how. You might even feel a little guilty asking someone to do certain tasks for you that you’ve always done yourself.

Here are a few tips to make sure you bring your new hire up to speed quickly and avoid micromanaging their work–this way you can both be as productive as you possibly can.

1. Reinforce The Right Habits

If you’ve been smart about it, you’ve hired a candidate whose skills and qualities will make them helpful to you. But in the first few weeks while they settle in, it’s worth calling out whenever they demonstrate the abilities you want to see more of. A little positive reinforcement can go a long way toward setting up time-management habits that benefit you both, yet it’s something that often doesn’t happen enough during the on-boarding process.

These are a few habits you should praise early on:

Motivation to do things independently: It doesn’t matter whether you’ve hired an administrative assistant specifically or brought on a junior employee who reports to you while also working on your team. Either way, you shouldn’t feel like you have to push to get things done. Wherever they take the initiative, notice it and say thanks!

Quick, clear, open communication: To make the best use of their time (and yours), your new staff member needs to communicate well with you, your colleagues, and your clients. Sometimes this requires being sensitive to the fact that you might not always be well organized, and having patience with your process–after all, that's why you need their help.

Getting the hang of systems and software: Technical chops matter, even if that just means managing an Outlook calendar. If your new hire doesn't know how to use your main workflow tools already, give positive feedback for picking them up quickly.

Keeping up with your pace: This one is tricky to nail right from the get-go, so express your appreciation if your assistant jumps in and picks up your work cadence right away. That's especially important if you've hired an administrative assistant who works remotely for you part-time, since they likely have multiple clients as well as personal responsibilities of their own.

2. Systematize Your Procedures

People who have a gift for administrative work tend to thrive with very clear, step-by-step procedures. Ideally you’ll have those systems set up and totally documented before they begin. But if you don’t have a chance to do that, work it into the training process: Ask your assistant to write up your procedures while you show them what they are.

In my coaching business, I have written procedures for everything from how to put up a blog post to how to respond to new client inquiries. Every frequently repeated administrative task is documented and delegated. This doesn’t just make sure things stay consistent once you hand them off–it also saves you the time of verbally explaining everything, and your new hire the time of having to ask basic questions about how things work.