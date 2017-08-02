HBO’s Sony moment: Hack stirs fears of email leaks or worse

A massive hack of HBO’s computer network has already led to the leaking of an apparent script for Game of Thrones and other unreleased content, and insiders fear emails and other internal data could be next, stirring memories of the infamous 2014 Sony Pictures hack, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Sony hack revealed embarrassing and insensitive comments by studio insiders about films and their stars, cost the studio at least $15 million, and led to the depature of co-chair Amy Pascal. The amount of data involved in the HBO hack could be even greater–1.5 terabytes compared to 200 gigabytes in the Sony attack, according to The Hollywood Reporter–and the hack comes at a sensitive time, as AT&T is seeking to acquire HBO parent Time Warner.SM