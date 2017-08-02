Gimlet Media just got $15 million in funding to make so many more podcasts

Gimlet Media, home to podcasts like Reply All and the podcasts-turned-TV shows Start Up and Homecoming, just announced $15 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Stripes Group, a growth equity firm that has made investments in Refinery29, Blue Apron, Craftsy, and more. According to an announcement, the money will be used for training and development, growth in their spon-con channel Gimlet Creative, and naturally developing new podcasts to be turned into television shows. I guess once Julia Roberts signs on to star in one of your podcasts-turned-TV shows, people just start throwing money at you (just like in Pretty Woman)!