Hyperloop One inches toward its 250 mph goal

Hyperloop One reached 190 miles per hour in its most recent full-systems test. The company, which is building a high-speed depressurized tube-based system of transit, is gearing up to reach speeds of 250 miles per hour.

“We’ve invented a whole new form of propulsion,” cofounder Shervin Pishevar told CNBC. “So you have propulsion happening, you have levitation happening, and you have a vacuum. So it’s like inventing your own sky in the tube flying at 200,000 feet.” The test took place on July 29 across a test track in Nevada that spans a little more than a quarter of a mile. This is the second test following its first full systems test in May. During that 5.3-second trial the Hyperloop’s 28-foot pod hit 70 miles per hour.

Once fully gestated, Hyperloop One should be able to average speeds of 600 miles per hour. The company says that with another 1.27 miles or so of propulsion runway, it could reach 700 miles per hour. As the technology builds, the company is also already blueprinting potential lines throughout the U.S., Dubai, and Europe.

