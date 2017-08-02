Your Friends Are Liars: This Video Captures The Unreality of Social Media

WHAT: Are You Living an Insta Lie? Social Media Vs. Reality, a video demonstrating the differences between real life and how we present ourselves.

WHO: Ditch the Label, an anti-bullying organization based in the U.S., U.K., and Mexico.

WHY WE CARE: Considering that none of us is walking around smiling with flattering angles at all times, there’s an element of lying in most photos. However, the photos we post on social media seem like they’re engineered to form a hyper-stylized brochure for our best life. As we’ve seen before in videos and photo essays, having a digital audience drives some people to zhoosh up whatever they’re doing to make it look bigger, better, or more interesting. Or in other words: they lie.

Are You Living an Insta Lie? Social Media Vs. Reality is a video designed to make those of us with less exciting lives ignore the impulse to pretend at being on a permanent safari. It shows what people are actually doing when they post images of themselves that suggest the optimum version of what it seems like they’re doing. Are You Living an Insta Lie? premiered back in February, but it has only begun to bubble up beyond the realm of Facebook recently.

Not only does the video demonstrate the literal lifehacks people use to jazz up their self-presentation, though, it also explores why we do so. Are You Living an Insta Lie? shows the domino effect of a friend’s seemingly ideal momentary circumstance inspiring pressure to make one’s own situation look more enviable in some way. The competitive one-upmanship in this video suggests we may not be too far away from a memorable Black Mirror episode’s nightmare future of mandatory gamified social media.JB