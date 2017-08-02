Here’s a map showing the best and worst states for student debt

Not that we needed another reason to love picturesque tropical islands, but Hawaii ranks as the friendliest state for student-loan debtors, according to a new analysis from WalletHub. The personal finance website ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 10 key indicators—including the states’ average student debt levels, default statuses, youth unemployment, and job opportunities. The good ol’ Aloha State came in at No. 51, meaning it ranked very low on the “Student Loan Indebtedness” scale, WalltHub says. Utah, Wyoming, California, and Nevada were also really good bets. On the flip side, Ohio ranked No. 1, meaning it had the worst score. (The ranking system is a bit confusing, but being No. 1 is bad in this case.) Ohio was followed by Mississippi, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Hampshire.