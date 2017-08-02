Who needs a job? Amazon is hiring 50,000 people today

The company is trying to fill massive vacancies in their fulfillment centers by hosting job fairs today in a number of U.S. cities, Time reports. Twenty percent of the positions will be part-time and the rest will be full-time.
The job fairs will be taking place in Baltimore, Maryland; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Etna, Ohio; Fall River, Massachusetts; Hebron, Kentucky, Kenosha, Wisconsin; Kent, Washington; Robbinsville, N.J.; Romeoville, Illinois; Whitestown, Indiana; Buffalo, N.Y., and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.