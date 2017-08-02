advertisement
Snap may be be buying Chinese selfie drone maker Zero Zero Robotics

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Zero Zero makes the Hover Camera, an autonomous selfie drone that can follow the user wherever they go. The Hover Camera is sold exclusively at Apple stores for around $500. If the acquisition goes, through, Snap is expected to pay between $150 million and $200 million for Zero Zero, reports TechCrunch.

