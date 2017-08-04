This Startup Wants To Kill The “Mommy Track” Once And For All

Browsing the job board at Werk, a startup that promotes flexible work, can feel like visiting a utopian future. Looking for a job with minimal travel, because you have young kids at home? No problem, there are dozens listed here. Or perhaps you’d like to work from a remote location, at least one day per week? Companies including Deloitte and HBO would be happy to make that possible. In one fell swoop, the awkward questions that might derail a conversation with a prospective boss have been transformed into an opportunity to better balance career and family.

“It’s time for us to demand a work environment that is not designed for our failure but for our success,” says Anna Auerbach, who cofounded and co-leads the company alongside Annie Dean. The two women, both mothers, were in fast-track careers when a mutual friend introduced them. Now they are on a mission to turn the vague concept of “flexibility” into a clear set of expectations that employers can set in the hopes of recruiting and retaining top talent.

Werk is still small—to date, the company has signed on 150 hiring partners and processed 4,000 job applications. But it is poised for growth, thanks to $2.85 million in Series A funding, announced this week. Rethink Impact, a $112 million female-run venture fund, led the round, with female-focused investors Halogen Ventures and SoGal Ventures also participating.

“It’s time to revisit what a ‘good day’s work’ looks like,” says Rethink Impact partner Heidi Patel. “Werk is an important response to the demands of modern society and one that will give people more control.”

Werk’s core product is a job board, which has been active since February. Companies pay to post open positions, and job-seekers pay an annual fee of $48 to gain access to the marketplace. Each job must be flexible in one or more ways—fluid working hours, for example, or the ability to leave the office on short notice. It must also be eligible for promotion, in order to ensure that women are taking on roles that have advancement potential.

“We strongly believe that there is no reason that this track should be treated any differently and that people should be empowered to use their executive function to identify and be disciplined about what works for them,”Dean says.

A former real estate attorney, Dean knows all too well that flexibility can be in short supply in competitive fields like finance and law. Soon after her second child was born, she hit a breaking point. “There was this moment when I was sitting at my desk in my law firm and I realized that there was no path forward for me,” she says. “I couldn’t work my way out of this hole because the way I was being asked to work was fundamentally incompatible with what my life required of me. I said to myself, ‘If I can’t handle this, what are all the other women doing?'”