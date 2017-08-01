The Russian link between Trump and a cheaper Air Force One

Trump. Russia. Trump. Russia. No matter how much the U.S. president would like those two words to never again be connected, they’ve become inexorably linked. So it may come as no surprise that the solution to one of Trump’s earliest demands– saving money on the next generation of airplanes originally intended for the Air Force One fleet –comes, in a way, from the Motherland.

According to a report today from Defense One, ink is drying on a deal the U.S. Air Force made to buy two Boeing 747-8s for the Air Force One fleet originally intended for a now bankrupt Russian company–at a bargain price. While the Air Force isn’t expected to disclose the specific value of the contract with Boeing, officials said that the military is getting a good deal. The planes (which, according to flight tracking data, are sitting in an airplane graveyard in the Mojave Desert) are typically sold by Boeing for $386.8 million each. They were originally ordered in 2013 by the Russian airline Transaero, which subsequently went under.

Notwithstanding the many links between Trump and Russia, the president has promised he will sign the sanctions bill Congress has sent to his desk last week.