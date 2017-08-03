You Can Step Literally Into “Star Wars” With New Location-Based VR Experience

There are few franchises better suited to helping a nascent medium get off the ground than Star Wars.

So the news, announced today, that there will be Star Wars-themed installations of the location-based virtual reality experience The Void at Disneyland and Disney World couldn’t have been better news for the young company.

Starting this holiday season, Disneyland and Disney World visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves in Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, a social, multi-sensory, untethered “hyper-reality” experience designed in a collaboration between The Void, Lucasfilm, and ILMxLab, and featuring audio from Skywalker Sound.

The Void is one of a number of new location-based VR companies. Their approach is to build experience centers around entertainment and commerce hubs, like malls, movie theaters, and amusement parks. Visitors strap on a set of self-contained VR gear and walk through a physical space that can be as big as a small warehouse. Players collaborate on a mission of some sort, such as defeating ghosts in The Void’s Ghostbusters: Dimension installation in New York City.

Some analysts believe that businesses like The Void or Nomadic can help revitalize the struggling retail and cinema industries by bringing in more foot traffic and giving people something to do with friends and family away from the home.

It’s notable that The Void is launching a Star Wars property, but shouldn’t come as a major surprise to observers of ILMxLab’s work in VR. First launched in 2015, the immersive entertainment division of Lucasfilm subsequently produced Star Wars: Trials on Tatooine, a short VR project for the HTC Vive that brings users into the middle of a scene that takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi. Players take “the role of an aspiring Padawan hoping to join Luke Skywalker in his effort to rebuild the Jedi Order,” according to Wookieepedia.

ILMxLab has also announced plans to work on Star Wars projects with the highly anticipated mixed-reality company Magic Leap, and has hinted at a larger Star Wars VR project that could be released in a few years.