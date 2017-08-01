advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This Gay Animated Short Film Has No Dialogue But All The Feels

This Gay Animated Short Film Has No Dialogue But All The Feels

WHAT: The animated short In a Heartbeat.

WHO: Directors Beth David and Esteban Bravo.

WHY WE CARE: In a Heartbeat follows a lovesick boy whose admiration from afar of one of his classmates suddenly becomes up-close and uncomfortable, thanks to the boy’s adorably meddlesome heart–a heart with the singular focus of bringing the two together. There’s not one-line of dialogue in the four-minute short and it doesn’t need it. It’s a universal story at its core, showing the very real and varied stages of crushing on someone who may or may not feel the same way about you.

KI

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company