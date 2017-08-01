This Gay Animated Short Film Has No Dialogue But All The Feels

WHY WE CARE: In a Heartbeat follows a lovesick boy whose admiration from afar of one of his classmates suddenly becomes up-close and uncomfortable, thanks to the boy’s adorably meddlesome heart–a heart with the singular focus of bringing the two together. There’s not one line of dialogue in the four-minute short and it doesn’t need it. It’s a universal story at its core, showing the very real and varied stages of crushing on someone who may or may not feel the same way about you.