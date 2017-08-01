“Stranger Things”‘ Millie Bobby Brown is in full GIF mode for new Converse ad

WHO: Converse, Big Spaceship

WHY WE CARE: While her character Eleven didn’t get much screen time in the Comic-Con trailer for Stranger Things‘ season two, here Brown gets giphy with the cornucopia of teen emotions tied to the start of a new school year. It’s the 13-year-old actor’s second stint shilling for Converse–back in February she took us on a tour of Chuck Taylor’s major film cameos.

The GIFs from this new spot will be running on BuzzFeed, Teen Vogue, and on Converse’s web and social channels. Anyone else surprised there isn’t one where she’s upside down?