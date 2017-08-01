Who is Rod Wheeler? Detective behind Seth Rich conspiracy theory sues Fox News for creating “fake news”

It’s the perfect storm of media conspiracy theories in the Trump era—the detective who was instrumental in spreading the conspiracy theory about murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich is now suing Fox News, among others, for creating “fake news to advance President Trump’s agenda.” And former Metropolitan D.C. homicide detective Rod Wheeler also claims that President Trump helped spread the discredited conspiracy theory—the lawsuit includes a text message allegedly sent by a Fox News writer that says Trump had read the article prior to publication and “wants [it] out immediately.”