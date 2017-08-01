- 08.01.17
- 6:52 am
Creatives are using Apple’s ARKit to make films and the results are incredible
Apple’s ARKit is the development tool for the upcoming iOS 11 that allows devs to make stunning AR apps and games. But now independent games developer Duncan Walker has found a new use for for it: making incredible looking films that place computer generated characters right into the real world (via TNW). Check out a preview of his film, which puts virtual robot commanders on the street with real humans
#Apple #ARKit film making experiments. Shot on #iphone #madewithunity #screenshotsaturday #madewithARKit pic.twitter.com/85ljCdQqHW
— Duncan Walker (@Trashgames) July 29, 2017