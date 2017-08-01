advertisement
Didi Chuxing just invested in Uber’s European rival Taxify

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Chinese ride-hailer will “support Taxify’s further growth and help it become the most popular transport option in Europe and Africa,” according to Reuters. Neither Didi nor Taxify would reveal how much Didi was investing in the company. Taxify is an Estonian company that has 2.5 million users across Europe and Africa. In 2016 Didi acquired Uber China, and currently has 400 million users.

