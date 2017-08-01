- 08.01.17
- 5:47 am
A serial email prankster has punked multiple White House officials
An email prankster has successfully fooled multiple White house officials including Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and Ambassador to Russia-designate Jon Huntsman Jr., reports CNN. In one exchange, the prankster pretended to be the now-fired White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. The fake Priebus emailed the real Scaramucci:
“I can’t believe you are questioning my ethics! The so called ‘Mooch’, who can’t even manage his first week in the White House without leaving upset in his wake. I have nothing to apologize for.”
The real Scaramucci replied:
“Read Shakespeare. Particularly Othello. You are right there. My family is fine by the way and will thrive. I know what you did. No more replies from me.”
The prankster got so many White House officials to fall for his tricks using a method known as spear-phishing, where he set up fake email addresses so they looked like they were owned by the people he was impersonating.MG