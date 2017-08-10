Smirking Cat Face, Bento Box, Tornado. Where Do Emoji Come From?

Before that taco, poop, or eggplant emoji found its way on to your phone, a group of people in a boardroom voted on it.

The world’s emoji are the responsibility of Unicode, a nonprofit group founded in the early ’90s with the goal of making sure that all of the characters in the world can be represented on computers.

“It actually started, like a lot of things, because the alternative was so very painful,” Mark David, cofounder and president of Unicode, tells Fast Company. “At the time we started, different countries and different companies had their own system of representing text and these systems were incredibly painful to read and to support. So what we came up with was a mechanism where we could support all the languages at one time.”

That means that characters look somewhat similar on your iPhone, Mac, Windows PC, Android phone, and Chromebook, and all those devices can understand each other. It’s not something many of us ever think about, but it’s exceptionally important. In the decade that followed Unicode’s inception, computers switched over to using Unicode, which became even more necessary with the rise of the internet.

Most of what Unicode does today is collect information about the world’s languages and writing systems and figures out how they can be displayed on computers. Emoji are just a small part of that.

“We added emoji because of the need to inner-operate with systems in Japan originally,” says David. Of course, now emoji have grown into so much more. From football to jack-o-lantern, each new emoji starts with a simple pitch.

“Basically, people submit proposals and there’s a subcommittee that’s set up to just to look at proposals that people make,” David says.