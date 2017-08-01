America’s Olympics City: Why L.A. Is “Uniquely” Suited For Successful 2028 Games

Los Angeles is “uniquely blessed” as an Olympics host city with the kind of existing and already-planned sports venues, housing, and transit infrastructure needed to make the 2028 Games a big success, say veterans of previous Olympics.

That includes Richard Perelman, the editor-in-chief of the Official Report of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, the editor of L.A.’s 2012 Olympics bid proposal, and a co-editor of the city’s 2016 bid proposal. While he is not involved in any way in the 2028 Olympics, which the International Olympics Committee awarded to Los Angeles today, Perelman has a lot of opinions as to why the effort should go off smoothly, avoiding the kinds of controversies–mass cost overruns, and abandoned brand-new venues–that have plagued the cities that have hosted games in recent years.

“I would tell you that based on the reports that I have seen,” Perelman says, “this is a great day for Los Angeles, and I think it’s going to prove to be a wonderful thing for the city, the region, and the country.”

Having been through one Olympics, and been materially involved in two other bids, Perelman’s perspective was shaped by Peter Ueberroth, the president of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics committee and former commissioner of Major League Baseball, who insisted that cities always run surpluses when hosting the Games, until losses from massive construction are taken into consideration.

“That has continued to be true,” Perelman said. “That has not changed. So I have every confidence that if [the 2028 Games] are managed properly, and that’s a big if…they’re in a position to have a surplus.”

Such a potential boost to the budget has been cited by L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti as a major reason to support the city’s bid. He recalls “the afterglow from the 1984 Games, including a profit that was steered into local school sports programs, and looks ahead to forecasts of years of economic impetus leading up to and during the Games,” wrote the Los Angeles Times back in 2015, when the bid proposal was first discussed. “‘It’s pretty rare that you get this sort of stimulus from non-governmental money that’s basically guaranteed to come to you and be spent,’ he [said.] He’s already ‘focusing on what we can do with the profits from this,’ imagining an endowment to make participation in youth sports leagues free, for instance.”

It’s not that hosting the Games is cheap. According to the New York Times, the cost of the L.A. Games could go as high as $5.3 billion though the Los Angeles Olympic committee insists the public won’t be responsible for any of that money. Further, as the LAT recently reported, the Olympics is considered likely to generate a profit of $150 million.