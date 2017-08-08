These Are The 7 Most Important People In Your Office

Your relationships with your manager , coworkers , and others at work contribute to everything from how happy you are to how likely you are to stay at your job.

But, within that collection of relationships is a handful that can be particularly important. When you’re cultivating your work relationships, be sure to pay attention to these seven people we all need to make the workday go a little better.

The Work Spouse

“This is the person who you turn to in times of anxiety, the person who gets coffee with you, the person who tells you when you have food in your teeth,” says Marc Cendella, founder and CEO of job-search platform The Ladders.

Together, you swap advice, alleviate stress, and may even help each other get ahead, all while building trust for eight or more hours a day—which may be more time than you spend with your own spouse on any given day, he says. Roughly 70% of business professionals said they currently have a work spouse or have in the past, according to a recent Captivate Office Pulse survey.

The Gatekeeper

This person has the power to get you on the calendar of the people you need for crucial meetings, sign-offs and other purposes, says Marc Prosser, cofounder of small business information site FitSmallBusiness.com. “This role used to be called a secretary or executive assistant. These days, that role sometimes is the office manager or chief of staff,” Prosser says. Watch who controls the calendars, formally or informally, of the people you need, and cultivate those relationships accordingly.

The Board Members

Your company has its own board members, and they’re probably good people to know if you get the chance. But we should be developing our own “board members,” says Christine Mann, president of executive coaching firm Mann Consulting. “As an executive coach, I always recommend developing and sustaining your own personal board to help you navigate the waters of both your work and real life,” she says.

At the office, these may include “the mentor,” who is the role model exemplifying where you want to go in your career, and can give you a “been there, done that” perspective, she says. Another might be “the coach,” who helps you come to solutions that work for you. They ask the right questions, they probe, challenge your thinking and act as sounding boards, she says. Your office-based “board members” are the people who help you with the wisdom and direction you need to advance in your career.