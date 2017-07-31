Apple just dropped a new trailer for the Carpool Karaoke series

Who: Apple Music, James Corden

Why we care: We got our first glimpse of this Late Late Show spin-off back in February, but this time there’s something different. Something like Sansa and Arya (aka Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams) in an IRL commute, while we wait for their reunion on Game of Thrones. Will they sing a “Rains of Castamere” duet? Probably not. So there’s that, and a laundry list of other celebrities jumping behind the wheel together to the tune of Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again.”