Mooch is reportedly out after only 10 days—apropos of nothing, here are some hiring tips

The New York Times reports that Donald Trump has removed Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci—known as “Mooch” by many—from his post as White House communications head.

It’s not clear if he is being assigned another role or totally ousted; perhaps he’ll fall up, since there is no gravity in the White House these days. Who knows.

Scaramucci had the job for only 10 days, and the White House staff roster has been a whirlwind lately by any measure. Perhaps most noteworthy was Scaramucci’s call with the New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza, where he unloaded an expletive-filled tirade on some of his colleagues, including Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus.

With all this, perhaps it would behoove the White House to ponder some tips for hiring the best talent. Mooch was nothing if not divisive. Many people in the White House reportedly had their differences with him, including Sean Spicer. Not only that, but the man seemed to march to the beat of his own drum; he didn’t fit culturally with many in the White House, at least according to numerous reports.

