Why Gen-Xers And Baby Boomers Are Beating Millennials At Freelancing

You may think of freelancing as something twentysomethings do to earn a little extra side money, and you’d be right . But it isn’t true (and might even be a little bit ageist to imagine) that the freelance economy is powered mainly by the scrappy energy and entrepreneurial spirit of the young.

While Upwork and the Freelancers Union found considerably higher shares of gen Z and millennials picking up some form gig work than in more senior generations, younger workers are more likely to freelance on a part-time basis. The picture changes considerably when you look at those who work for themselves full-time.

In a new survey here at LinkedIn, we polled more than 4,000 members of ProFinder, our freelancer marketplace. Since around three-quarters of respondents were full-time freelance professionals, this dataset makes for a great snapshot of people who earn a living working for themselves. And as it turns out, the share of full-timers is just about equivalent to the share who are 41 and over: about three out of four.

If that sounds like a lot, it actually shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. PwC researchers found something similar, with a considerable 65% of workers over 50 expressing the wish to go solo if they haven’t already, compared to just 33% of those ages 25–34. “The desire to work independently actually goes up with age,” the researchers wrote in a report last year. “Those ages 50 and older are roughly two times more likely to want to work independently than those ages 18–34.”

Here’s why are older generations might be gravitating toward freelance work in such numbers–seemingly even more so than millennials.

Robust Professional Networks

While we found that 43% of millennials find it hard to stay in touch with former colleagues and acquaintances, older cohorts don’t. Just 31% of gen Xers and boomers report having that difficulty. Because freelancers often look to their networks to find business leads–81% of our pros cited word-of-mouth referrals and networking as their main sources of freelance work–more senior freelancers seem to have accumulated more total connections than their younger counterparts.