Radiotopia continues its growth spurt with a new podcast series called “Showcase”

Radiotopia is about to get even more awesome. PRX’s podcast network–already home to shows like 99% Invisible, The Allusionist, Song Exploder, The Memory Palace, and others–is having a growth spurt.

This Friday, Radiotopia will launch Showcase, a new podcast that will feature a revolving group of original limited-run series. To kick things off, Showcase will premiere a new seven-part series called “Ways of Hearing,” which looks at the ways listening has changed in the digital age, and is hosted by Damon Krukowski, whom you may recognize from such bands as Galaxie 500 and Damon & Naomi. For a sneak peek–er, sneak listen–catch a preview of Showcase on 99% Invisible tomorrow.

When “Ways of Hearing” wraps in September, the intriguingly titled “Polybius Conspiracy,” a nonfiction series about an urban legend based on an arcade game, will start up. From there, Showcase will feature a veritable Whitman’s Sampler of new shows from emerging and established podcast producers, all with the goal of using Radiotopia’s signal-boosting power to give podcasters a space to tell their stories and gain a foothold in the increasingly competitive podcast world.

While the new podcast is an exciting development, it’s not an especially surprising move for Radiotopia. The network has made a side hustle of growing and promoting new podcasts, with their Podcast Garage incubator, which just celebrated its first anniversary this month, as well as PodQuest, its podcast talent contest that launched the great new mandatory-listening show Ear Hustle, a podcast produced by inmates at San Quentin prison.