This NASA-approved VR game drops you on Mars and tasks you with surviving

It’s a long trip to Mars. In fact, as anyone who watched The Martian remembers, it takes years. But if you fancy yourself an explorer of the Red Planet, you don’t even have to wait a day anymore.

Today, the NASA-approved, Fusion-made “Mars 2030” virtual reality experience launched. Made for the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Sony PlayStation VR, the game drops you on the Martian surface–mapped and modeled using real data from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter HiRISE satellite–and puts you in charge of navigating your own survival there. The game is packed with numerous different scenarios, such as collecting geologic samples, exploring deep Martian caves, working inside a habitat, and much more. It’s not the first Mars VR experience, and it likely won’t be the last, but with NASA’s blessing, you know it’s going to give you a sense of realism that no one else has offered.

DT