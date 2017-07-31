John Oliver Parodies The Pill-Shilling Punditry of Infowars’ Alex Jones

WHO: John Oliver and his writing staff.

WHY WE CARE: As Oliver rightly points out at the top of his lengthy segment on Alex Jones, it’s a miracle that anyone continued to listen to Jones after he declared the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax years ago. People still do listen, though. Lots of them. Jones’s far right-leaning radio and internet shows remain highly popular, and he recently appeared on prime time in a controversial interview with Megyn Kelly back in June. Oliver mostly sidestepped the content of Jones’s message to focus on the pills, supplements, and other products the pundit hocks on air. The kicker of the segment is a pitch-perfect parody of Jones’s marketing technique, complete with an assist from 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer.

While Alex Jones hasn’t officially responded yet, one person who is not happy about the segment is Infowars personality and noted sepia enthusiast, Paul Joseph Watson.