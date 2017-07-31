HBO experienced a “cyber incident” and “Game of Thrones” episodes could hang in the balance

Bad news for HBO: It’s been hacked. The entertainment company has admitted that a “cyber incident” occurred, which resulted in the “compromise of proprietary information,” reports Entertainment Weekly . Hackers say they have 1.5 terabytes of the HBO’s data, which is a hell of a lot.

So far, episodes of the show Ballers and Room 104 have been leaked, as well as the script to an upcoming episode of Game of Thrones.

According to EW, a group of reporters received an email last night from the alleged hackers, describing it as “the greatest leak of cyber space era.” This morning, Richard Plepler, HBO’s CEO, sent a message to employees announcing the hack. “I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests,” he wrote.

Now we wait and see if this hack is Sony-level.