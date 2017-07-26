advertisement
Rick Perry gave an interview to a Russian prankster he thought was Ukraine’s prime minister

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The U.S. Energy secretary, and former presidential candidate, got punked by two Russian pranksters called the “Jerky Boys of Russia,” reports Reuters. The Russian duo is famous in the country for fooling high-level officials into thinking they are speaking with foreign heads of state. In this case, the Russian pranksters got Perry to discuss his thoughts on a Russian project to its natural gas to Europe and the energy security of Ukraine. You can listen to the entire 22-minute (!!) prank below.

