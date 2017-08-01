The New 10.5-Inch iPad Pro Reignited My Love Of Music Making

I used to have quite the setup for making music. In the basement of my parents’ house, I had rigged up an array of microphones around a drum kit, guitar amp, and bass amp, all feeding into a multi-track recording interface on a nearby desktop PC. I’d spend hours down there during high school and on break from college, creating my own albums just for fun.

advertisement

But over the past dozen years, I’ve let that hobby languish. I have a drum kit in my own basement now, but after a full day of work followed by family time, the prospect of setting up an elaborate recording session seems exhausting–and it’d probably wake the kids anyway. So I’ve spent my precious downtime on more relaxing pursuits, such as watching TV and playing video games. All of that started to change last month when I bought a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Although Apple’s tablet doesn’t restore the glory of my old setup, its hardware and software turn music creation into a low-key activity. And at this point in my life, that’s the only way it’s going to happen at all. Ready To Play Making music on the iPad doesn’t just mean swiping and tapping on a touch screen. You can also connect real, physical instruments through the iPad’s Lightning connector. For guitar, I use an Apogee Jam ($99), which amplifies and digitizes the signal from any quarter-inch audio cable. It’s compatible with Apple’s GarageBand software and lots of other iOS apps. (Some cheaper products send analog audio through the iPad’s headphone jack, but that introduces a lot of background noise.) I also picked up a 37-key MIDI keyboard from iRig. MIDI keyboards don’t any make sound on their own, but instead send instructions to synthesizer apps, telling them which notes to play. Like the Apogee Jam, the iRig Keys also connects through Lightning, and draws power from the iPad. In theory, I could use these instruments with other devices, like my Windows desktop PC or my Surface Pro 3. And I have dabbled on those machines a bit, mostly using the venerable FL Studio music production software.

advertisement

But compared to Windows, the iPad does a better job of getting out of the way so I can focus on the music. The battery lasts 10 hours, and playing music doesn’t drain the charge like some Windows applications can, so I can still spend an evening on music even if two-thirds of the battery is already depleted. And because all of the iPad’s apps are optimized for touch screens, I’m never frustrated by tiny menu buttons or arcane keyboard shortcuts. Those factors, along with the iPad’s compact size, mean that I can sit down and start playing pretty much anywhere. While this was true of older iPads as well–and I had a brief stint with making music on a third-generation iPad several years ago–the iPad Pro feels more like it was made for music creation. Saving and loading songs requires just a split second, and the iPad never hangs when switching between apps. I don’t anticipate running out of space with my iPad Pro’s 256 GB of storage, which is now just a $100 step up from the base $650 model with 64 GB of storage. The built-in stereo speakers are also decent enough for light track editing when headphones are out of reach. GarageBand Grows Up Beyond the hardware, the iPad’s music software is more conducive to casual music creation than anything I’ve found on Windows. When it’s time to record, I use GarageBand, which launched on iPad in 2011 for $5 before eventually becoming a free app. Professional musicians may scoff at Apple’s music software, given its reputation for excess simplicity and canned audio loops, but over the years it’s become deceptively powerful. Along with ready-made hooks, GarageBand provides a slew of virtual instruments for creating your own beats and melodies–controlled with either a MIDI keyboard or the touch screen–and the selection has expanded over time with more drum kits and a powerful built-in synthesizer. For guitar and bass input, GarageBand provides several amps and effects pedals to chain together. The best part of GarageBand, however, is its extensibility. In 2013, Apple added a feature called Inter-App Audio, which lets users record audio into a GarageBand track from third-party apps. This allows me to connect an app like ToneStack to get more tones and effects out of my guitar. All I have to do is choose “Inter-App Audio” from GarageBand’s instrument menu, open up ToneStack to choose my amp and effects, then jump back into GarageBand to start recording.

advertisement