Trump says Apple will build three “big, beautiful” new plants in U.S.

Donald Trump claimed during an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Apple ‘s Tim Cook committed to building three new plants. If the claim is even true, Apple probably has something very different in mind than the large, blue-collar-job-creating factories Trump is likely imagining. Any new plants would likely be highly automated affairs that call for more skilled than general workers, experts say.

Or the new factories may be part of a quid pro quo arrangement between Trump and Cook, and completely dependent on the government doing some nice thing for Apple. For example, Apple (and others) wants the government to let it return its massive profits currently held overseas to the U.S. at a low tax rate. Trump has proposed a 10% tax rate.

But, sources tell me, he and his administration are laboring under the assumption that tech companies will use a big part of the repatriated money to build factories. The tech companies have other ideas, as they did after the last repatriation in 2004 when George W. Bush was president.